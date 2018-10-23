All apartments in Euless
Last updated August 26 2019

2901 Gray Oak Drive

Location

2901 Gray Oak Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Clean and bright duplex is ready for moving in at any time. All hard floor without any carpet. Spacious back yard with covered carport. The duplex is located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Very convenient to major highways and shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Gray Oak Drive have any available units?
2901 Gray Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Gray Oak Drive have?
Some of 2901 Gray Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Gray Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Gray Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Gray Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Gray Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2901 Gray Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Gray Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2901 Gray Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Gray Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Gray Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 Gray Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Gray Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 Gray Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Gray Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Gray Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

