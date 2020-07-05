2800 Gateway Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Former model executive home features a stone exterior & private backyard with tranquil lake view behind home & greenbelt on one side. 5th bedroom option from downstairs study. Hard to find 3 car garage, extensive hardwoods, custom window treatments, energy star rating, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cook top, CUSTOM hardwood floors, cabinets, granite counters & huge breakfast bar island. Downstairs 2 full baths, Study has closet & Master has shower for two & incredible closet. Stroll around Bob Eden Park, walk to shopping, dining & fitness gyms. Enjoy award winning schools, minutes from DFW airport & 4 highways