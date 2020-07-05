2711 Newkirk Court

Amenities
Wonderful Half duplex in great Euless location. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with lots of natural light. Large living room with WB fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter-space with island. Master bedrooms overlooks backyard and has an en-suite and walk-in closet. Lots of storage throughout. Nice sized backyard with covered 2 car carport and attached storage area.
TO VIEW PROPERTY: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1026504?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.