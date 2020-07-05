2711 Newkirk Court

Amenities

pet friendly carport walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Half duplex in great Euless location. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with lots of natural light. Large living room with WB fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter-space with island. Master bedrooms overlooks backyard and has an en-suite and walk-in closet. Lots of storage throughout. Nice sized backyard with covered 2 car carport and attached storage area.



TO VIEW PROPERTY: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1026504?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.