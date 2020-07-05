All apartments in Euless
2711 Newkirk Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:05 PM

2711 Newkirk Court

2711 Newkirk Court · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Newkirk Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Half duplex in great Euless location. Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with lots of natural light. Large living room with WB fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter-space with island. Master bedrooms overlooks backyard and has an en-suite and walk-in closet. Lots of storage throughout. Nice sized backyard with covered 2 car carport and attached storage area.

TO VIEW PROPERTY: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1026504?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Newkirk Court have any available units?
2711 Newkirk Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Newkirk Court have?
Some of 2711 Newkirk Court's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Newkirk Court currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Newkirk Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Newkirk Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Newkirk Court is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Newkirk Court offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Newkirk Court offers parking.
Does 2711 Newkirk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Newkirk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Newkirk Court have a pool?
No, 2711 Newkirk Court does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Newkirk Court have accessible units?
No, 2711 Newkirk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Newkirk Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Newkirk Court does not have units with dishwashers.

