All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2601 San Jacinto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2601 San Jacinto Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:21 AM

2601 San Jacinto Drive

2601 San Jacinto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2601 San Jacinto Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Also Available For Sale, MLS #14266646. Light & Bright in GCISD! Sought after Glade Parks; the neighborhood offers a playground & is steps from movies, restaurants, shopping, amenities. Well maintained & move in ready w- 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. The master, guest suite & study on the 1st level. Master suite offers luxe spa style bathroom w- large walk in closet. Study can be 5th bedroom. Gas cooktop in kitchen w- walk-in pantry, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave & wall oven. Bonus: dry bar area in great room. Relax for movie night in spacious media or have a blast in the wide open game space. Entertain under the covered patio w- custom patio extension, outdoor living. Ask about Rent to Own option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 San Jacinto Drive have any available units?
2601 San Jacinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 San Jacinto Drive have?
Some of 2601 San Jacinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 San Jacinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 San Jacinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 San Jacinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 San Jacinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2601 San Jacinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 San Jacinto Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 San Jacinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 San Jacinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 San Jacinto Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 San Jacinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 San Jacinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 San Jacinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 San Jacinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 San Jacinto Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary