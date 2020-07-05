2601 San Jacinto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Also Available For Sale, MLS #14266646. Light & Bright in GCISD! Sought after Glade Parks; the neighborhood offers a playground & is steps from movies, restaurants, shopping, amenities. Well maintained & move in ready w- 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. The master, guest suite & study on the 1st level. Master suite offers luxe spa style bathroom w- large walk in closet. Study can be 5th bedroom. Gas cooktop in kitchen w- walk-in pantry, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave & wall oven. Bonus: dry bar area in great room. Relax for movie night in spacious media or have a blast in the wide open game space. Entertain under the covered patio w- custom patio extension, outdoor living. Ask about Rent to Own option.