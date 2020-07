Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4beds, 2baths, 2livings home which near major highways 121 and 183 in a great location! Master bedroom is split from three other bedrooms and master bath has separate vanities, 2 closets, and separate shower and tub. Guest bedrooms are all good size. House has NO CARPET anywhere. Has open patio in back yard that is fully shaded from late afternoon sun. High ceiling and wood burning fireplace in the living room.