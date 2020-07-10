All apartments in Euless
2215 Grizzly Run Lane

2215 Grizzly Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Grizzly Run Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Highly desired, gated Little Bear community in Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Very spacious, well kept rental property that features 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, a study with french doors off of the entry, 2 dining areas, and a large kitchen open to living room with fireplace. Large separate utility room with extra storage space. Loft area upstairs, along with master bedroom, large master bath with walk in closet, 2 extra bedrooms and full bath. Shaded back patio with pergola and space for outdoor furniture & grill. Landlord responsible for HOA fee which covers front and backyard lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane have any available units?
2215 Grizzly Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane have?
Some of 2215 Grizzly Run Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Grizzly Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Grizzly Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Grizzly Run Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Grizzly Run Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Grizzly Run Lane offers parking.
Does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Grizzly Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane have a pool?
No, 2215 Grizzly Run Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 2215 Grizzly Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Grizzly Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Grizzly Run Lane has units with dishwashers.

