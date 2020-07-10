2215 Grizzly Run Lane

Amenities

Highly desired, gated Little Bear community in Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Very spacious, well kept rental property that features 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, a study with french doors off of the entry, 2 dining areas, and a large kitchen open to living room with fireplace. Large separate utility room with extra storage space. Loft area upstairs, along with master bedroom, large master bath with walk in closet, 2 extra bedrooms and full bath. Shaded back patio with pergola and space for outdoor furniture & grill. Landlord responsible for HOA fee which covers front and backyard lawn service.