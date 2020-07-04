2205 Eagles Nest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

AMAZING FLOOR PLAN IN GATED COMMUNITY-GCISD! Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Arched Doorways & Lots of Natural Light! Kitchen has Granite, Large Island, Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances & Tons of Storage! Open Living Area has Fireplace with Gas Starter & Built-Ins! Beautiful Dining Area with Brick Accent Wall! Office or Den Area has lots of Built-Ins! Double French Doors lead to Open Patio. TRUE PRIVATE OWNERS RETREAT has Foyer Entrance with Balcony, Window Seat, Huge En-Suite with Separate Vanities, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet! Media Room with closet could be a 4th bedroom! Game Room, Utility Room, 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Bath completes the package! Minutes from DFW! MUST SEE