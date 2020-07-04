All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2205 Eagles Nest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2205 Eagles Nest Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:47 AM

2205 Eagles Nest Drive

2205 Eagles Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2205 Eagles Nest Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
AMAZING FLOOR PLAN IN GATED COMMUNITY-GCISD! Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Crown Molding, Arched Doorways & Lots of Natural Light! Kitchen has Granite, Large Island, Breakfast Bar, SS Appliances & Tons of Storage! Open Living Area has Fireplace with Gas Starter & Built-Ins! Beautiful Dining Area with Brick Accent Wall! Office or Den Area has lots of Built-Ins! Double French Doors lead to Open Patio. TRUE PRIVATE OWNERS RETREAT has Foyer Entrance with Balcony, Window Seat, Huge En-Suite with Separate Vanities, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet! Media Room with closet could be a 4th bedroom! Game Room, Utility Room, 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Bath completes the package! Minutes from DFW! MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive have any available units?
2205 Eagles Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive have?
Some of 2205 Eagles Nest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Eagles Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Eagles Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Eagles Nest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Eagles Nest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Eagles Nest Drive offers parking.
Does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Eagles Nest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Eagles Nest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Eagles Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Eagles Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Eagles Nest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary