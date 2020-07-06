All apartments in Euless
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

219 Knapford Station

219 Knapford Station · No Longer Available
Location

219 Knapford Station, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy access to highways and centrally located within the metroplex. Come see this beautiful brick & stone home in a private gated community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, formal dining, & french doors leading into home office. Home boasts open floor-plan with 2nd story balcony off master bedroom, covered front porch, and hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, kitchen island, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. HOA maintains front and backyard landscaping and neighborhood gate leads to Wilshire Park with jogging trails, pond, and playground. One year lease minimum. NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Knapford Station have any available units?
219 Knapford Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 Knapford Station have?
Some of 219 Knapford Station's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Knapford Station currently offering any rent specials?
219 Knapford Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Knapford Station pet-friendly?
No, 219 Knapford Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 219 Knapford Station offer parking?
Yes, 219 Knapford Station offers parking.
Does 219 Knapford Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Knapford Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Knapford Station have a pool?
No, 219 Knapford Station does not have a pool.
Does 219 Knapford Station have accessible units?
No, 219 Knapford Station does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Knapford Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Knapford Station has units with dishwashers.

