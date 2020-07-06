219 Knapford Station

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy access to highways and centrally located within the metroplex. Come see this beautiful brick & stone home in a private gated community. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, formal dining, & french doors leading into home office. Home boasts open floor-plan with 2nd story balcony off master bedroom, covered front porch, and hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, kitchen island, gas cooktop, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator. HOA maintains front and backyard landscaping and neighborhood gate leads to Wilshire Park with jogging trails, pond, and playground. One year lease minimum. NO SMOKING