212 Laurel Lane
212 Laurel Lane

212 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
212 Laurel Lane, Euless, TX 76039
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Reduced price on this gorgeous 3-2-2 in GCISD! Many recent updates include gorgeous laminate flooring, new carpet, interior paint, and new sod in the backyard. This home is ready for you! Each of the 3 bedrooms has a spacious walk in closet. The large family room is open to the kitchen and formal dining or optional second living area. An enclosed backyard is great for the kids or pets, and you'll love the patio-deck that's perfect for cook outs and family fun. Lawn care is also included in the lease. Call now for a personal tour of this one!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Laurel Lane have any available units?
212 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 212 Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Laurel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 212 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 212 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 212 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 212 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 212 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.

