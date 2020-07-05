212 Laurel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Reduced price on this gorgeous 3-2-2 in GCISD! Many recent updates include gorgeous laminate flooring, new carpet, interior paint, and new sod in the backyard. This home is ready for you! Each of the 3 bedrooms has a spacious walk in closet. The large family room is open to the kitchen and formal dining or optional second living area. An enclosed backyard is great for the kids or pets, and you'll love the patio-deck that's perfect for cook outs and family fun. Lawn care is also included in the lease. Call now for a personal tour of this one!