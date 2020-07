Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home in a quite neighborhood, in a Prime Location. Butler's

pantry by Kitchen; 42 inches cabinets with raised panels; Kitchen Island; large corner pantry; laundry room with cabinets; ceiling fans in all rooms; radiant barrier in attic; Pave stone patio; sprinkler

system.

Neighborhood description: Quite , secluded, family oriented, excellent schools, close to shopping and restaurants, entertainments.

15 minutes drive to DFW airport and 20 minutes to Love Field airport.