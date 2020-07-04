209 Madisson Drive

Freshly painted wonderful 2 story home. Open and bright interior. Private but small back yard. Master bedroom suite and bath down and a game room with 3 bedrooms upstairs. This home is available now for immediate move in. No pets. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
