208 Cinnamon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Award winning GCISD! Updated home with master suite that opens into 13x11 office, nursery or 2nd living. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, allergy proof no carpet home, brick fireplace, fresh exterior & interior paint, laminate wood floors thru out. Open kitchen has granite counters, mosaic backsplash, white cabinets, long breakfast bar that opens into living & pantry. Bathrooms with granite countertops, walk in showers, & upgraded toilets. Private, low maintenance backyard with 11x11 screened porch, pavestone patio, & shed for storage. Great location, access to major highways & the new Glade Parks shopping & dining center for ultimate convenience.