Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:07 AM

208 Cinnamon Lane

208 Cinnamon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

208 Cinnamon Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award winning GCISD! Updated home with master suite that opens into 13x11 office, nursery or 2nd living. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, allergy proof no carpet home, brick fireplace, fresh exterior & interior paint, laminate wood floors thru out. Open kitchen has granite counters, mosaic backsplash, white cabinets, long breakfast bar that opens into living & pantry. Bathrooms with granite countertops, walk in showers, & upgraded toilets. Private, low maintenance backyard with 11x11 screened porch, pavestone patio, & shed for storage. Great location, access to major highways & the new Glade Parks shopping & dining center for ultimate convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Cinnamon Lane have any available units?
208 Cinnamon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Cinnamon Lane have?
Some of 208 Cinnamon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Cinnamon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
208 Cinnamon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Cinnamon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 208 Cinnamon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 208 Cinnamon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 208 Cinnamon Lane offers parking.
Does 208 Cinnamon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Cinnamon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Cinnamon Lane have a pool?
No, 208 Cinnamon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 208 Cinnamon Lane have accessible units?
No, 208 Cinnamon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Cinnamon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Cinnamon Lane has units with dishwashers.

