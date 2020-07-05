All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 204 E Denton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
204 E Denton Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:26 AM

204 E Denton Drive

204 East Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

204 East Denton Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully updated 3-2 Duplex in Euless. Luxury vinyl plank flooring and gorgeous granite countertops throughout, neutral colors, great location and so much more! Entry opens to a spacious family room with high ceilings and a woodburning fireplace. Lovely dining area offers casual entertaining with decorative lighting. Kitchen boasts new features including stainless steel sink, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Master suite has a private bath with an extended vanity and upgraded fixtures. Nice secodaries, cute second bath, 1 car carport plus refrigerator included! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E Denton Drive have any available units?
204 E Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 E Denton Drive have?
Some of 204 E Denton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 E Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 204 E Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 204 E Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 204 E Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 204 E Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 204 E Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 E Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 E Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 E Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary