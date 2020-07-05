204 E Denton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully updated 3-2 Duplex in Euless. Luxury vinyl plank flooring and gorgeous granite countertops throughout, neutral colors, great location and so much more! Entry opens to a spacious family room with high ceilings and a woodburning fireplace. Lovely dining area offers casual entertaining with decorative lighting. Kitchen boasts new features including stainless steel sink, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Master suite has a private bath with an extended vanity and upgraded fixtures. Nice secodaries, cute second bath, 1 car carport plus refrigerator included! This one won't last long!