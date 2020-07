Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Laminate floor recently install in all rooms except Kitchen, utility room and baths that have Tile * Grapevine-Colleyville Schools * Corner fireplace * Extra parking on side of house * 20' x 12' storage bldg * 14'x12' metal building * Second living area could be dining *

All occupants over 18 yrs old must fill out an application * Instructions on how to apply can be found in document storage *