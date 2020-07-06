1916 Kynette Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home centrally located in the metroplex. Updates include kitchen granite, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, full pantry, recently replaced AC and roof! The handscraped wood and ceramic tile floors make this home perfect. House is landscaped with mature trees and a yard great for get-togethers or cook-outs. Location and neighbors make this home a wonderful choice. Available immediately! Don't miss this ONE! Apply online and pay application fee to online service. See or text agent for details. Two year lease preferred.