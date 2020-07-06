All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1916 Kynette Drive

1916 Kynette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Kynette Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home centrally located in the metroplex. Updates include kitchen granite, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, full pantry, recently replaced AC and roof! The handscraped wood and ceramic tile floors make this home perfect. House is landscaped with mature trees and a yard great for get-togethers or cook-outs. Location and neighbors make this home a wonderful choice. Available immediately! Don't miss this ONE! Apply online and pay application fee to online service. See or text agent for details. Two year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Kynette Drive have any available units?
1916 Kynette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Kynette Drive have?
Some of 1916 Kynette Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Kynette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Kynette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Kynette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Kynette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1916 Kynette Drive offer parking?
No, 1916 Kynette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Kynette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Kynette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Kynette Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 Kynette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Kynette Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Kynette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Kynette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Kynette Drive has units with dishwashers.

