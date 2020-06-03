1909 Chittam Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious two story home located in the Gated Community of Fountain Parks. 3 bedroom home with a study, 2 dinning, and master bedroom attached to kids bedroom.Home includes an open Gourmet kitchen center, Walk-in Pantry, a spacious family room with gas fireplace, plenty of windows for natural light. NEW Carpet throughout the house and Fresh PAINT done. Arbor, back patio and front patio tiled. Community has pool with a planned city park with ponds and jogging trails. Lease includes Refrigerator and HOA fees.