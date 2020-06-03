All apartments in Euless
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

1909 Chittam Drive

1909 Chittam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Chittam Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious two story home located in the Gated Community of Fountain Parks. 3 bedroom home with a study, 2 dinning, and master bedroom attached to kids bedroom.Home includes an open Gourmet kitchen center, Walk-in Pantry, a spacious family room with gas fireplace, plenty of windows for natural light. NEW Carpet throughout the house and Fresh PAINT done. Arbor, back patio and front patio tiled. Community has pool with a planned city park with ponds and jogging trails. Lease includes Refrigerator and HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Chittam Drive have any available units?
1909 Chittam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Chittam Drive have?
Some of 1909 Chittam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Chittam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Chittam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Chittam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Chittam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1909 Chittam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Chittam Drive offers parking.
Does 1909 Chittam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Chittam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Chittam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Chittam Drive has a pool.
Does 1909 Chittam Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Chittam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Chittam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Chittam Drive has units with dishwashers.

