1702 Acorn Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

1702 Acorn Drive

1702 Acorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Acorn Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Text questions to owners LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 3 bedr 2 bathr 2 car garage home. Wood floors throughout, no carpet. Open floor plan, Lg family rm updated w great natural light. Single story home w private and fenced very low maintenance yard. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. All black kitchen appliances inclds side by side Refrigerator if needed, corian countertops. Master suite w great natural light w sliding patio doors onto private backyard, walk in closet. Per pet fee $350. Secrty. Depst is $1675. Application fee $50 per adult. Move in ready on October 25th '19. V. Good credit only. Excuse contractors as house is getting made ready and painted when showings start on Tues October 22nd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
fee: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Acorn Drive have any available units?
1702 Acorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Acorn Drive have?
Some of 1702 Acorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Acorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Acorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Acorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Acorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Acorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Acorn Drive offers parking.
Does 1702 Acorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Acorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Acorn Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 Acorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Acorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 Acorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Acorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Acorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

