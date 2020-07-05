1702 Acorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Text questions to owners LA, Selene McClure8176374642. 3 bedr 2 bathr 2 car garage home. Wood floors throughout, no carpet. Open floor plan, Lg family rm updated w great natural light. Single story home w private and fenced very low maintenance yard. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. All black kitchen appliances inclds side by side Refrigerator if needed, corian countertops. Master suite w great natural light w sliding patio doors onto private backyard, walk in closet. Per pet fee $350. Secrty. Depst is $1675. Application fee $50 per adult. Move in ready on October 25th '19. V. Good credit only. Excuse contractors as house is getting made ready and painted when showings start on Tues October 22nd.