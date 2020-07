Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and a study which can be used as fourth bedroom. Master is split, double sinks, separate tub marble shower. Kitchen opens to family room with corner fireplace. Spacious family room . Open kitchen with wrap-around breakfast bar. The breakfast nook has box window-shelf. Two-inch blinds throughout. Oversized patio n storage shed. ****A MUST SEE**** Tenant or Tenant's agent to verify all the information.