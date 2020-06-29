113 Ginger Lane

Amenities
Great home in good neighborhood large family room with fireplace and laminate wood floors. Galley kitchen with built-ins,drop in stove and Microwave. Big breakfast area. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Spare bedrooms are spacious. Great location close to shopping. Easy access to Freeways and DFW airport. Grapevine Colleyville Schools. $350 of pet deposit non-refundable. Application fee $45 per adult. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements . Refrigerator can stay or owner will remove. Owner not responsible for warranty on refrigerator.