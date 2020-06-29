113 Ginger Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great home in good neighborhood large family room with fireplace and laminate wood floors. Galley kitchen with built-ins,drop in stove and Microwave. Big breakfast area. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Spare bedrooms are spacious. Great location close to shopping. Easy access to Freeways and DFW airport. Grapevine Colleyville Schools. $350 of pet deposit non-refundable. Application fee $45 per adult. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements . Refrigerator can stay or owner will remove. Owner not responsible for warranty on refrigerator.