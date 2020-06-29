All apartments in Euless
113 Ginger Lane

113 Ginger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

113 Ginger Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in good neighborhood large family room with fireplace and laminate wood floors. Galley kitchen with built-ins,drop in stove and Microwave. Big breakfast area. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Spare bedrooms are spacious. Great location close to shopping. Easy access to Freeways and DFW airport. Grapevine Colleyville Schools. $350 of pet deposit non-refundable. Application fee $45 per adult. Prospect or agent to verify schools and measurements . Refrigerator can stay or owner will remove. Owner not responsible for warranty on refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Ginger Lane have any available units?
113 Ginger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Ginger Lane have?
Some of 113 Ginger Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Ginger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
113 Ginger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Ginger Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Ginger Lane is pet friendly.
Does 113 Ginger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 113 Ginger Lane offers parking.
Does 113 Ginger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Ginger Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Ginger Lane have a pool?
No, 113 Ginger Lane does not have a pool.
Does 113 Ginger Lane have accessible units?
No, 113 Ginger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Ginger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Ginger Lane has units with dishwashers.

