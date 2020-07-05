1115 Glenn Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just remodeled and ready for new tenants. Kitchen has new white cabinets with new sink, disposal, faucet, countertops, Stainless steel gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and more. Throughout house is new lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new paint, and more. Bathroom has been remodeled, new vanities, new Kohler toilets, fixtures and more. Full size utility room inside home so no going to the garage. New electrical panel installed. Exterior has new paint as well. Owner is also agent.

Apply online at Zumper. Credit score of 600+ preferred but others may be considered. Ask about a discount on a 2 year lease.