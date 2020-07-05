All apartments in Euless
1115 Glenn Drive

1115 Glenn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Glenn Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

Just remodeled and ready for new tenants. Kitchen has new white cabinets with new sink, disposal, faucet, countertops, Stainless steel gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and more. Throughout house is new lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new paint, and more. Bathroom has been remodeled, new vanities, new Kohler toilets, fixtures and more. Full size utility room inside home so no going to the garage. New electrical panel installed. Exterior has new paint as well. Owner is also agent.
Apply online at Zumper. Credit score of 600+ preferred but others may be considered. Ask about a discount on a 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Glenn Drive have any available units?
1115 Glenn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Glenn Drive have?
Some of 1115 Glenn Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Glenn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Glenn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Glenn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Glenn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1115 Glenn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Glenn Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 Glenn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Glenn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Glenn Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Glenn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Glenn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Glenn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Glenn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Glenn Drive has units with dishwashers.

