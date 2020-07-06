1113 Oakridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 4 bedroom home in Euless. This home has wood floors. A living Dining combo. Family Room with fireplace and gas starter, Eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops. Split bedroom design. Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, Alarm. new paint, new dishwasher, a new range in 2018. Small pet up to 20 Lbs allowed with $300 pet deposit. The application fee is $40 per adult. Submit Tar application with a copy of drivers license. App fee can be paid online. The tenant must verify schools.