All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 1113 Oakridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
1113 Oakridge Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:00 AM

1113 Oakridge Drive

1113 Oakridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1113 Oakridge Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice 4 bedroom home in Euless. This home has wood floors. A living Dining combo. Family Room with fireplace and gas starter, Eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops. Split bedroom design. Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, Alarm. new paint, new dishwasher, a new range in 2018. Small pet up to 20 Lbs allowed with $300 pet deposit. The application fee is $40 per adult. Submit Tar application with a copy of drivers license. App fee can be paid online. The tenant must verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Oakridge Drive have any available units?
1113 Oakridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Oakridge Drive have?
Some of 1113 Oakridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Oakridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Oakridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Oakridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Oakridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Oakridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Oakridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1113 Oakridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Oakridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Oakridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1113 Oakridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Oakridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1113 Oakridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Oakridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Oakridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary