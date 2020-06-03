All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Chesapeake Street

1104 Chesapeake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Chesapeake Street, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house will not last long. Three bedroom, two baths and two car garage. Great landscape front and back, open floor plan, really nice wood looking flooring throughout the house. Granite countertops in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Fireplace in living room with view of backyard for entertaining. HEB school district, Bell Manor Elementary School, Central Junior High and Trinity High. Home built in 1992. Small Pets limit 2 will be considered. All leasing information and applications are completed on our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Chesapeake Street have any available units?
1104 Chesapeake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Chesapeake Street have?
Some of 1104 Chesapeake Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Chesapeake Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Chesapeake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Chesapeake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Chesapeake Street is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Chesapeake Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Chesapeake Street offers parking.
Does 1104 Chesapeake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Chesapeake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Chesapeake Street have a pool?
No, 1104 Chesapeake Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Chesapeake Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Chesapeake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Chesapeake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Chesapeake Street has units with dishwashers.

