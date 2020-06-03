1104 Chesapeake Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house will not last long. Three bedroom, two baths and two car garage. Great landscape front and back, open floor plan, really nice wood looking flooring throughout the house. Granite countertops in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Fireplace in living room with view of backyard for entertaining. HEB school district, Bell Manor Elementary School, Central Junior High and Trinity High. Home built in 1992. Small Pets limit 2 will be considered. All leasing information and applications are completed on our website.