Euless, TX
109 Falls Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Falls Drive

109 Falls Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

109 Falls Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home with easy access to DFW airport, 183, 360, 121, and PGBT. Living area has nice wood laminate flooring. Bathroom has several upgrades including tub tile surround and updated vanity. Home boasts modern fixtures, spacious laundry room, large backyard, big patio area for entertaining, 2 inch faux wood blinds, and covered entryway. Applicants will turn in lease application, proof of income 3x rent, and copy of photo ID. Application fee $45 per adult. Contact listing agent for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Falls Drive have any available units?
109 Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Falls Drive have?
Some of 109 Falls Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 109 Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

