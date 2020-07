Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Euless. The exterior offers a large front yard with a courtyard, plus a good sized backyard. The interior offers a large living space with vaulted ceilings, the kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Granite in bathrooms and Separate shower and tub in master bathroom. Has a sun room with a Wall AC unit as well. This home offers plenty of space for activities. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.