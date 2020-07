Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Spacious home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Home offers 3 bed, 2 full bath, 2 dining and 2 living rooms. Large eat-in kitchen with wet bar and abundance of cabinets. Main living room offer lots of space with wood burning fire place tile flooring through out living,dining and kitchen. Master bathroom offers garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Guest bedrooms also have walk in closets. Easy access to 121. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment.