Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Wonderful PRICE for such a large home....Don't Miss out on this discounted opportunity. Great well kept open floorplan home, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with laminate flooring in formal living, Dining, family, bedrooms NO CARPET IN THE ENTIRE HOME. Huge family room with wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Covered patio great for entertaining with room to run. Don't miss out on this one.