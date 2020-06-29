All apartments in Euless
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:50 AM

1009 Brook Forest Lane

1009 Brook Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Brook Forest Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
green community
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept townhome with hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Granite in the kitchen with large island. Master with a walk in closet, private bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower. Spacious second bedroom along with a guest bathroom and upstairs laundry. Home is LEED certified with tankless water heater making the home extremely energy efficient. Home located within walking distance to city park, walking trails, dog park and minutes from the DFW airport. Great Euless ISD. Newer model SS refrigerator on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Brook Forest Lane have any available units?
1009 Brook Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Brook Forest Lane have?
Some of 1009 Brook Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Brook Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Brook Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Brook Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Brook Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Brook Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Brook Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 1009 Brook Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Brook Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Brook Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 1009 Brook Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Brook Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1009 Brook Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Brook Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Brook Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

