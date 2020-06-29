1009 Brook Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park green community parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open concept townhome with hardwood flooring throughout downstairs. Granite in the kitchen with large island. Master with a walk in closet, private bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower. Spacious second bedroom along with a guest bathroom and upstairs laundry. Home is LEED certified with tankless water heater making the home extremely energy efficient. Home located within walking distance to city park, walking trails, dog park and minutes from the DFW airport. Great Euless ISD. Newer model SS refrigerator on property.