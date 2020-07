Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed accessible business center courtyard internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community

With nearly $1 million in recent renovations, including a brand new fitness center, modernized kitchens in every unit, a completely upgraded clubhouse space, and private dog park, we left no detail untouched to give you the ultimate living space in El Paso, TX.



Located in far east El Paso, our apartment community offers unparalleled amenities, recently upgraded one and two-bedroom homes, and first-class shopping and dining only minutes away. If you’re looking for an exciting, elevated living experience, The Villas at Zaragosa has it all.