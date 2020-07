Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport clubhouse conference room dog park internet access playground volleyball court

Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining. As well as on-site amenities like our sparkling pool and total body fitness center. Contact us today for more details!