Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

824 VIA DESCANSO Drive

824 Via Descanso Drive · (915) 241-0087
Location

824 Via Descanso Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Chaparral Park North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2339 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful family home located in an amazing neighborhood on the west side.Entering the home, you step on an entrance hall and then into the large living room that will fit all of your furniture comfortably with a spacious wet bar for entertainment and a fireplace. At the entrance, on your right a good size room perfect for an office, formal dining room. 3 ample bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. 2 baths. The master bath has a big bathtub with 6 Jets perfect to unwind. This home features ample natural light. You'll love coming home every day. Step outside from the leaving room or your master bedroom to relax on your large covered patio. All appliances are included. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and all the storage you could need. Just a few minutes from the freeway, and easily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive have any available units?
824 VIA DESCANSO Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive have?
Some of 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
824 VIA DESCANSO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive offer parking?
No, 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive have a pool?
No, 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive have accessible units?
No, 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 VIA DESCANSO Drive has units with dishwashers.
