824 VIA DESCANSO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful family home located in an amazing neighborhood on the west side.Entering the home, you step on an entrance hall and then into the large living room that will fit all of your furniture comfortably with a spacious wet bar for entertainment and a fireplace. At the entrance, on your right a good size room perfect for an office, formal dining room. 3 ample bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. 2 baths. The master bath has a big bathtub with 6 Jets perfect to unwind. This home features ample natural light. You'll love coming home every day. Step outside from the leaving room or your master bedroom to relax on your large covered patio. All appliances are included. Open kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and all the storage you could need. Just a few minutes from the freeway, and easily accessible.