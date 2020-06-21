All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:17 AM

7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive

7300 Brays Landing Drive · (915) 726-0044
Location

7300 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX 79911

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3017 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great location! Minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. 3017sq. ft. of living area. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Large open kitchen with granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances included, 1 downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom. 2 upstairs bedrooms plus loft that leads to a balcony with fireplace and fantastic sweeping views of the valley and mountains. Master bedroom is upstairs and features a large walk in closet, masterbath with 2 separate vanities, jetted tub, separate shower with rain shower heads and side jets, skylights for natural light. Cathedral ceilings, shutter throughout, all ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, except master bedroom with carpet. Back yard with outdoor kitchen, stainless steel grill, spiral stairway leads to upstairs outside fireplace and wrap around balcony. Two car garage. 2 refrigerated air units for independent downstairs and upstairs cooling. Front and backyard maintenance free rock landscape. Will be ready for move in Sewptember 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive have any available units?
7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive have?
Some of 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive does offer parking.
Does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive have a pool?
No, 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
