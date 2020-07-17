All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 7300 Brays Landing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
7300 Brays Landing Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

7300 Brays Landing Dr

7300 Brays Landing Drive · (915) 726-0044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7300 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX 79911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great location! Minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. 3017sq. ft. of living area. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Large open kitchen with granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances included, 1 downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom. 2 upstairs bedrooms plus loft that leads to a balcony with fireplace and fantastic sweeping views of the valley and mountains. Master bedroom is upstairs and features a large walk in closet, masterbath with 2 separate vanities, jetted tub, separate shower with rain shower heads and side jets, skylights for natural light. Cathedral ceilings, shutter throughout, all ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, except master bedroom with carpet. Back yard with outdoor kitchen, stainless steel grill, spiral stairway leads to upstairs outside fireplace and wrap around balcony. Two car garage. 2 refrigerated air units for independent downstairs and upstairs cooling. Front and backyard maintenance free rock landscape. Will be ready for move in September 1, 2020. Call Alfredo @915-726-0044.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Brays Landing Dr have any available units?
7300 Brays Landing Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Brays Landing Dr have?
Some of 7300 Brays Landing Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Brays Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Brays Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Brays Landing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Brays Landing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Brays Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Brays Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 7300 Brays Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7300 Brays Landing Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Brays Landing Dr have a pool?
No, 7300 Brays Landing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Brays Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 7300 Brays Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Brays Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 Brays Landing Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7300 Brays Landing Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity