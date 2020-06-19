All apartments in El Paso
7205 Night Hawk Dr
7205 Night Hawk Dr

7205 Night Hawk Drive · (915) 503-1013
Location

7205 Night Hawk Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Delgado Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7205 Night Hawk Dr · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Impeccable Westside Home With Refrigerated Air Located In A Tranquil Neighborhood - Impeccable Westside home with refrigerated air located in a tranquil neighborhood. Home features two living areas, dining room, breakfast area, three bedrooms, loft, two full bathrooms, half bathroom & two car garage. Amenities include two fireplaces, ceramic tile, upgraded carpet, alarm system, surround sound & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Backyard features luscious lawn, trees, sprinkler system, covered patio & storage shed. Full kitchen appliance package along with washer & dryer. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping & freeway access. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!

(RLNE2746454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Night Hawk Dr have any available units?
7205 Night Hawk Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 Night Hawk Dr have?
Some of 7205 Night Hawk Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Night Hawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Night Hawk Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Night Hawk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7205 Night Hawk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7205 Night Hawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Night Hawk Dr does offer parking.
Does 7205 Night Hawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7205 Night Hawk Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Night Hawk Dr have a pool?
No, 7205 Night Hawk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Night Hawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 7205 Night Hawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Night Hawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 Night Hawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
