7205 Night Hawk Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Impeccable Westside Home With Refrigerated Air Located In A Tranquil Neighborhood - Impeccable Westside home with refrigerated air located in a tranquil neighborhood. Home features two living areas, dining room, breakfast area, three bedrooms, loft, two full bathrooms, half bathroom & two car garage. Amenities include two fireplaces, ceramic tile, upgraded carpet, alarm system, surround sound & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Backyard features luscious lawn, trees, sprinkler system, covered patio & storage shed. Full kitchen appliance package along with washer & dryer. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping & freeway access. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!



