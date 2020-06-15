All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 7178 ROYAL PALM.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
7178 ROYAL PALM
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:41 PM

7178 ROYAL PALM

7178 Royal Palm Street · (915) 772-9178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7178 Royal Palm Street, El Paso, TX 79912
Falcon Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come and view this lovely two story home located in private gated community. This home features three bedrooms plus maid room, 2.75 baths, family room with built in shelves, formal living with fireplace and formal dining room. Ceramic tile thru out home except bedrooms have laminated wood floors. Master bedroom with access to balcony and walk in closet. Master bathroom with double sink and shower with separate tub. Nice rock landscape in front and back yard with grass, gazebo and covered patio. Close to shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7178 ROYAL PALM have any available units?
7178 ROYAL PALM has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 7178 ROYAL PALM have?
Some of 7178 ROYAL PALM's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7178 ROYAL PALM currently offering any rent specials?
7178 ROYAL PALM isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7178 ROYAL PALM pet-friendly?
No, 7178 ROYAL PALM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 7178 ROYAL PALM offer parking?
No, 7178 ROYAL PALM does not offer parking.
Does 7178 ROYAL PALM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7178 ROYAL PALM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7178 ROYAL PALM have a pool?
No, 7178 ROYAL PALM does not have a pool.
Does 7178 ROYAL PALM have accessible units?
No, 7178 ROYAL PALM does not have accessible units.
Does 7178 ROYAL PALM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7178 ROYAL PALM has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7178 ROYAL PALM?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity