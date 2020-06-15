7178 ROYAL PALM

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Come and view this lovely two story home located in private gated community. This home features three bedrooms plus maid room, 2.75 baths, family room with built in shelves, formal living with fireplace and formal dining room. Ceramic tile thru out home except bedrooms have laminated wood floors. Master bedroom with access to balcony and walk in closet. Master bathroom with double sink and shower with separate tub. Nice rock landscape in front and back yard with grass, gazebo and covered patio. Close to shopping centers and restaurants.