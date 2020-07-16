All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

710 N RESLER Drive

710 North Resler Drive · (915) 309-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 North Resler Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Falcon Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled two story town home that offers 2 large sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Texas sized great room with fireplace, dine in space, and well appointed kitchen complete with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Both bedrooms have balcony/terrace areas, double walled closets and en suite full baths. Faux hardwood ceramic tile floors on first floor and both bedrooms have neutral carpet.Cool refrigerated air, and double car attached garage with electric openers. So much to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N RESLER Drive have any available units?
710 N RESLER Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N RESLER Drive have?
Some of 710 N RESLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N RESLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 N RESLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N RESLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 N RESLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 710 N RESLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 710 N RESLER Drive offers parking.
Does 710 N RESLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N RESLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N RESLER Drive have a pool?
No, 710 N RESLER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 N RESLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 N RESLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N RESLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N RESLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
