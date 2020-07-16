710 N RESLER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled two story town home that offers 2 large sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Texas sized great room with fireplace, dine in space, and well appointed kitchen complete with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and more. Both bedrooms have balcony/terrace areas, double walled closets and en suite full baths. Faux hardwood ceramic tile floors on first floor and both bedrooms have neutral carpet.Cool refrigerated air, and double car attached garage with electric openers. So much to see.