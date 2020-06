Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

What an impressive home. Suitable for any Business Executive seeking or simply a family wanting a nice spacious home in a quiet well-kept Westside neighborhood. This home is loaded with extras, including a kitchen with a wrap-around counter open to the den, water filtration system, upgradeded appliances, vaulted ceilings, upstairs loft, and a gazebo in the back yard. You will not be happy if you miss out on this one.