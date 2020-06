Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Laguna Meadows 4 Bdrm 2.75 Bath - Spacious home located in the Laguna Meadows gated community. This home features a master suite with a jetted tub, double sinks, large walk-in closet, fireplace and an adjoining room that can be used for a personal office or gym. With a formal dining room, living room and family room, there is plenty of living area. Back yard features a large covered patio accessed by either side of the house.



No Pets Allowed



