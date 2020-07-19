Amenities

5337 Manuel Puentes Available 08/21/20 Tri Level, Corner Lot, 4 Bedroom in Sandstone Ranch Estates! Northeast El Paso - This tri-level home sitting on a corner lot features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a living area with cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, backsplash, breakfast area, & formal dining area. Bonus loft can be used as an office/entertainment area and has balcony access! Master bathroom includes dual-vanities, tub & walk-in shower. Large low maintenance backyard. This home is conveniently located near school, shopping centers and just minutes to the Patriot Freeway, Loop 375 and Ft. Bliss!



Ask about purchase option.



(RLNE2317900)