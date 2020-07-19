All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5337 Manuel Puentes

5337 Manuel Puentes Court · (915) 213-5272
Location

5337 Manuel Puentes Court, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5337 Manuel Puentes · Avail. Aug 21

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5337 Manuel Puentes Available 08/21/20 Tri Level, Corner Lot, 4 Bedroom in Sandstone Ranch Estates! Northeast El Paso - This tri-level home sitting on a corner lot features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a living area with cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, backsplash, breakfast area, & formal dining area. Bonus loft can be used as an office/entertainment area and has balcony access! Master bathroom includes dual-vanities, tub & walk-in shower. Large low maintenance backyard. This home is conveniently located near school, shopping centers and just minutes to the Patriot Freeway, Loop 375 and Ft. Bliss!

Ask about purchase option.

(RLNE2317900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 Manuel Puentes have any available units?
5337 Manuel Puentes has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5337 Manuel Puentes have?
Some of 5337 Manuel Puentes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 Manuel Puentes currently offering any rent specials?
5337 Manuel Puentes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 Manuel Puentes pet-friendly?
Yes, 5337 Manuel Puentes is pet friendly.
Does 5337 Manuel Puentes offer parking?
No, 5337 Manuel Puentes does not offer parking.
Does 5337 Manuel Puentes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5337 Manuel Puentes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 Manuel Puentes have a pool?
No, 5337 Manuel Puentes does not have a pool.
Does 5337 Manuel Puentes have accessible units?
No, 5337 Manuel Puentes does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 Manuel Puentes have units with dishwashers?
No, 5337 Manuel Puentes does not have units with dishwashers.
