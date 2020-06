Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, 1.75 baths, family room with fireplace, formal living room and laundry room. Kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to family room. Ceramic tile thru out home except two bedrooms. Good size backyard with covered patio. Close to shopping centers and elementary schools.