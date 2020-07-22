/
mesa hills
124 Apartments for rent in Mesa Hills, El Paso, TX
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$734
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$931
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
5321 CAROUSEL
5321 Carousel Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1322 sqft
Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, 1.75 baths, family room with fireplace, formal living room and laundry room. Kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to family room. Ceramic tile thru out home except two bedrooms.
5200 CAROUSEL Drive
5200 Carousel Drive, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included! Amazing Westside apartment with new kitchen appliances, heater, TV and combination of modern architectural design--Newly Remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Mesa Hills
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
407 IRONDALE Drive
407 Irondale Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1145 sqft
2 BR, 2 BA DUPLEX w/ One Car Garage AND GREAT BALCONY VIEWS makes this home Unique. BIG LIVING area Upstairs features Handsome Fireplace W/ Glassed Door Dampers, Wet Bar & Dining Area with Cove Ceiling and custom light fixture.
4759 Excalibur Drive
4759 Excalibur Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2378 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED DUPLEX with tons of awesome features.. gleaming tile, wood floors in the Dining and landing area.. The living area opens to the formal dining and upstairs patio. Kitchen with eating area.
239 Shasta Drive
239 Shasta Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
The Sanctuary At Shasta offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Located at 239 Shasta Dive in West El Paso, this property, the views and amenities are unmatched.
5545 BUCKLEY Drive
5545 Buckley Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1871 sqft
LUXX VERGE TOWNHOMES. Luxurious 1 story town home with an amazing city & mountain view from all bedrooms and living areas. Modern open floor design. Three bedrooms, 2.
4752 SIR GARETH Drive
4752 Sir Gareth Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Well appointed town home in popular location coming available. Town home offers 2 large bedroom, 2 baths, lots of closet space and additional storage. Laminate flooring throughout with carpeting solely in bedrooms.
4800 STANTON Street
4800 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the exclusive Camelot Townhomes gated community with swimming pool, club house, laundry area and beautiful views of the mountains. Easy access to hicking. Pets not negotiable.
4433 N. Stanton St, #308
4433 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$970
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit near UTEP! This fantastic unit is located in a prime location and offers amenities such as an onsite swimming pool, gated entry, a clubhouse and an in unit washer and dryer.
417 Irondale Drive
417 Irondale Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1467 sqft
Move In Ready Now! This townhome is located right up on the Franklin Mountains off North Stanton Street & Irondale Drive.
14 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
14 Williamsburg Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2137 sqft
Completely remodeled & Luxurious 2 story Townhome in Silver Springs Subdivision. Very spacious w/lots of natural light. Master down & other 2 bedrooms share adjoining bath.
Results within 5 miles of Mesa Hills
Verified
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,102
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
605 Nino Aguilera (downstairs)
605 Nino Aguilera Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
Home For Rent In Central El Paso - Bottom part of duplex up for rent Central El Paso. Tiled all throughout and has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room and large kitchen. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and gas stove. Call now for a showing.
2621 Louisville Ave.
2621 Louisville Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
2621 Louisville, El Paso, TX 79930 - 2621 Louisville Ave, El Paso, TX is a single-family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1948. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is now available for immediate move-in.
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2380 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.5, 3 car garage, two living areas, fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, and spectacular view of the Franklin Mountains.
2809 Rocky Ridge
2809 Rocky Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,815
2400 sqft
2809 Rocky Ridge Available 08/08/20 - POOL with STUNNING VIEWS! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 bath single story home. Living room, dining area and den with fireplace.
7140 Cerro Negro
7140 Cerro Negro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1835 sqft
- Charming home in West El Paso.