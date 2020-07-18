All apartments in El Paso
El Paso, TX
4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive

4209 John B Oblinger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4209 John B Oblinger Drive, El Paso, TX 79934
North Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that is tucked alongside the scenic Franklin Mountains in the desirable North Hills neighborhood is ready to be home! A formal living area greets you upon entry. An open concept kitchen with granite countertops and large island allows views of the family room and breakfast area. A half bath, laundry room and spacious bonus room rounds out the 1st floor. The second floor is home to all 4 bedrooms and a bathroom with double sinks. The spacious master bedroom offers entry to a spacious balcony with views of the Franklin Mountains. The adjoining ensuite includes two separate master closets, two separate sink areas, a spacious shower and a jetted bathtub. The three car garage and separate RV parking are a bonus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive have any available units?
4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive have?
Some of 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive offers parking.
Does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive have a pool?
No, 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive has units with dishwashers.
