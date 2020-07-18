4209 JOHN B OBLINGER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that is tucked alongside the scenic Franklin Mountains in the desirable North Hills neighborhood is ready to be home! A formal living area greets you upon entry. An open concept kitchen with granite countertops and large island allows views of the family room and breakfast area. A half bath, laundry room and spacious bonus room rounds out the 1st floor. The second floor is home to all 4 bedrooms and a bathroom with double sinks. The spacious master bedroom offers entry to a spacious balcony with views of the Franklin Mountains. The adjoining ensuite includes two separate master closets, two separate sink areas, a spacious shower and a jetted bathtub. The three car garage and separate RV parking are a bonus!