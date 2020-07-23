3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with refrigerated air is a gem! Tucked inside a gated community, this home and its tenant has access to a community pool, tennis courts, a playground and clubhouse; all within walking distance. A large family room greets those who enter. Two zoned guest bedrooms are located off of the family room and are tucked between an adjoining guest bathroom. A spacious dining area opens to the granite counter lined kitchen. The master bedroom is a respite with a tray ceiling, walk in closet and en suite. The en suite has double sinks, a jetted master bathtub and a standup shower. The backyard has a covered patio and has a low maintenance backyard. HVAC tenant benefit package is included in the price of the rent.