Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:21 AM

3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane

3685 Grand Cayman Ln · (915) 204-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3685 Grand Cayman Ln, El Paso, TX 79936
Montana West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with refrigerated air is a gem! Tucked inside a gated community, this home and its tenant has access to a community pool, tennis courts, a playground and clubhouse; all within walking distance. A large family room greets those who enter. Two zoned guest bedrooms are located off of the family room and are tucked between an adjoining guest bathroom. A spacious dining area opens to the granite counter lined kitchen. The master bedroom is a respite with a tray ceiling, walk in closet and en suite. The en suite has double sinks, a jetted master bathtub and a standup shower. The backyard has a covered patio and has a low maintenance backyard. HVAC tenant benefit package is included in the price of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have any available units?
3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have?
Some of 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane offer parking?
No, 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane has a pool.
Does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3685 GRAND CAYMAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
