Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing cottage-like studio with an awesome secret garden and lots of peace and quiet! Newly remodeled and painted! Perfect for one to call home and relax! Water and gas utilities included! Electric bill is pro-rated and paid by the tenant. Nice neighborhood and close to Ft. Bliss! Application fee-$30.00 per applicant. Pets negotiable (upon approval). Security deposit $750. Tenant must have a renter's policy throughout lease. Annual lease required.***Our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period