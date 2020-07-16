All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

324 Rio Dulce

324 Rio Dulce Avenue · (915) 271-6327
Location

324 Rio Dulce Avenue, El Paso, TX 79932
West Green

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1274 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Updated one story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in great condition! This property offers 1274 SQFT of living space on a 8339 SQFT lot that features high ceilings, sun room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen with granite countertops and overhead shower heads in both showers. The master bedroom features multi-colored wood flooring, a wood plank decorated wall, a large walk-in closet and attic storage. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests with a gazebo, in ground pool, elevated patio and much more! Non-real estate items included: Large concrete dinning table, brand new french door refrigerator, washer and dryer, and industrial storage rack.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Rio Dulce have any available units?
324 Rio Dulce has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Rio Dulce have?
Some of 324 Rio Dulce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Rio Dulce currently offering any rent specials?
324 Rio Dulce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Rio Dulce pet-friendly?
No, 324 Rio Dulce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 324 Rio Dulce offer parking?
No, 324 Rio Dulce does not offer parking.
Does 324 Rio Dulce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Rio Dulce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Rio Dulce have a pool?
Yes, 324 Rio Dulce has a pool.
Does 324 Rio Dulce have accessible units?
No, 324 Rio Dulce does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Rio Dulce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Rio Dulce has units with dishwashers.
