324 Rio Dulce

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Updated one story, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in great condition! This property offers 1274 SQFT of living space on a 8339 SQFT lot that features high ceilings, sun room, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen with granite countertops and overhead shower heads in both showers. The master bedroom features multi-colored wood flooring, a wood plank decorated wall, a large walk-in closet and attic storage. The backyard is perfect for entertaining guests with a gazebo, in ground pool, elevated patio and much more! Non-real estate items included: Large concrete dinning table, brand new french door refrigerator, washer and dryer, and industrial storage rack.