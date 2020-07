Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Quaint upper valley home on a spacious lot! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is available for immediate move in. Laminate wood floors line the home. A spacious living area greets visitors upon entry. A kitchen with built in wood banquet is located just off of the living area. A spacious and charming backyard is ideal for those who crave outdoor space for gardening or relaxation. A separate storage shed is located in the backyard. The home includes an additional refrigerator in the garage and a washer and dryer. Renter's insurance will be required.