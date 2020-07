Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2204 WILD POINT Available 08/03/20 2204 WILD POINT - Come and view this lovely single story home located in a corner lot. This home features an open floor plan with four bedrooms, two full baths, and ceramic tile thru out home except bedrooms. Kitchen with island that opens to dining area. Master bath with his and hers sink. Master bedrooms with walk in closets. Landscape front and back with covered patio. Close to shopping centers and easy access to Loop 375.



(RLNE1859180)