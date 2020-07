Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Nice well maintained home on the east side of El Paso, 20 mins to Fort Bliss. It's a tri-level house, with a fireplace in the living room, small loft/office area upstairs, breakfast bar, and dining table area adjacent to the kitchen. Home has a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. In the backyards, you have covered patio and high fences for privacy. The home has a refrigerated A/C unit. Small to medium size pets are allowed, NO cats.