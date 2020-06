Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY! NO PETS. Available for immediate move in. Adorable 2 story home with refrigerated air! Downstairs master bedroom leads to rear patio, master bath w/jetted tub + walk-in closet. Three guest bedrooms upstairs + spacious loft that leads to a generously sized balcony where you have gorgeous mountain views! Flex room can be used as either a dining room or possibly even an office. Security deposit equal to one months rent.