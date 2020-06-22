Amenities

1620 ROCK DOVE LN Available 07/05/20 BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - This elegant Westside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with balcony and master bath with jetted tub, double-attached garage, front landscaping, refrigerated air, and a spacious backyard with covered patio. Situated on a corner lot near the intersection of Paseo Del Norte Dr and N Resler Dr, this home offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and recreational opportunities.



