El Paso, TX
1620 ROCK DOVE LN
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1620 ROCK DOVE LN

1620 Rock Dove Lane · (915) 591-4636
Location

1620 Rock Dove Lane, El Paso, TX 79911

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1620 ROCK DOVE LN · Avail. Jul 5

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1892 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1620 ROCK DOVE LN Available 07/05/20 BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - This elegant Westside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with balcony and master bath with jetted tub, double-attached garage, front landscaping, refrigerated air, and a spacious backyard with covered patio. Situated on a corner lot near the intersection of Paseo Del Norte Dr and N Resler Dr, this home offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and recreational opportunities.

(RLNE4060142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN have any available units?
1620 ROCK DOVE LN has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN have?
Some of 1620 ROCK DOVE LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 ROCK DOVE LN currently offering any rent specials?
1620 ROCK DOVE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 ROCK DOVE LN pet-friendly?
No, 1620 ROCK DOVE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN offer parking?
Yes, 1620 ROCK DOVE LN does offer parking.
Does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 ROCK DOVE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN have a pool?
No, 1620 ROCK DOVE LN does not have a pool.
Does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN have accessible units?
No, 1620 ROCK DOVE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 ROCK DOVE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 ROCK DOVE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
