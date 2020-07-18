1612 RAYADO CREEK LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

ELEGANT WESTSIDE HOME - This elegant Westside home in the prestigious The Falls At Cimarron subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and extended granite counter tops, spacious master bedroom, master bath with dual vanity, ceramic tile throughout for easy maintenance, double-attached garage, front landscaping, refrigerated air, and a partially landscaped backyard with covered patio. Situated on a cul-de-sac just off of Northern Pass Dr, this home is across the street from Reyes Elementary School and walking distance to Lost Dog Trail Head and Cimarron Park, and offers easy access to I10, Loop 375, Fort Bliss, and a range of shopping and recreational opportunities on El Paso’s dynamic Westside.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906638)